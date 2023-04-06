Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at Morgan Stanley

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

WM has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.27.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WM traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $164.05. 778,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.83. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

