Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (OTC:WOSGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

