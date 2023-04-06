Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

ISEE has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.45.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.09. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $27.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,350. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,342 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,728,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 316,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271,587 shares during the last quarter.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.