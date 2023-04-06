Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $52.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $44.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $1,962,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

