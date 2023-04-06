Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Decreased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

Welltower Trading Up 0.4 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.85. The company had a trading volume of 625,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,723. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $98.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

