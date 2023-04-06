West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Shares Down 12.5%

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Rating) shares dropped 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 248,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 94,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.95 target price on West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a market cap of C$24.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, iron, silica, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

