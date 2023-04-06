Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
WAL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 12.4 %
NYSE:WAL opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91.
In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 77,075 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 182.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
