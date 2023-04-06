Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

WAL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 12.4 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 77,075 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 182.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

