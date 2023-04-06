Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.25

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and traded as high as $9.33. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 139,399 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
