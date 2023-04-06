Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.25

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and traded as high as $9.33. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 139,399 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 20,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 166,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

