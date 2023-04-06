Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAB. Stephens upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.87. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,662.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,731. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

