Westwood Management Corp IL Has $12.78 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises approximately 1.7% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL owned approximately 0.05% of Aptiv worth $12,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 16,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Aptiv by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 272,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,330 shares of company stock worth $2,388,679. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APTV traded down $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $102.41. The company had a trading volume of 429,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,904. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.46 and its 200-day moving average is $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

