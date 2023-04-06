Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 4,000 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,567,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,065,000 after buying an additional 1,394,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 78.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,566,000 after acquiring an additional 624,628 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $19,938,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,678,000 after acquiring an additional 525,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.50. 347,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,123. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

