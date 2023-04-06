Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 41 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $282.70. The stock had a trading volume of 488,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.75. The company has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $284.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.36.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

