Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 36,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,764,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $186.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,609. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $188.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.90.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

