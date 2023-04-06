Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.12. 1,460,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,878. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $38.52.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

