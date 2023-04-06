Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $37,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.0 %

MO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373,980. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

