Winch Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 1,169.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after buying an additional 30,310 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 262,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after buying an additional 80,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after buying an additional 85,601 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after buying an additional 38,581 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.61. 329,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.21. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.