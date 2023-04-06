Winch Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.67 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

SGOV traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $100.32. 443,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,192. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.25.

