Winch Advisory Services LLC Makes New $858,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $630,332,000 after acquiring an additional 189,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ META traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,931,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,452,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $225.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,188 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.