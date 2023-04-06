Winch Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $130.47. The stock had a trading volume of 416,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,261. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.28. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

