Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 305 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 43,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,737. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $40.29.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

