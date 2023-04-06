Wind River Trust Co Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wind River Trust Co cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 13.2% of Wind River Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wind River Trust Co owned 0.26% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $27,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $232.89 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $261.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.92.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

