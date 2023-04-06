Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.37). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $550.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.35. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $98.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

