WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) & Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) Head-To-Head Contrast

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) and Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and Capital Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 16.82% 14.51% 4.11% Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Financial has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

74.3% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WisdomTree and Capital Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 1 0 0 2.00 Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

WisdomTree currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.67%. Given WisdomTree’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Capital Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WisdomTree and Capital Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $301.35 million 2.95 $50.68 million $0.27 22.07 Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WisdomTree has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Financial.

Summary

WisdomTree beats Capital Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Capital Financial

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage company, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

