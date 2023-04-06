WOO Network Price Reaches $0.21 (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, WOO Network has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. WOO Network has a market cap of $359.56 million and approximately $19.49 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,682,487,805 tokens. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

