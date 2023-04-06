Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $453.73

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 453.73 ($5.63) and traded as low as GBX 438.80 ($5.45). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 443.40 ($5.51), with a volume of 146,036 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Workspace Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of £859.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 487.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 453.61.

Workspace Group Cuts Dividend

About Workspace Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is 2,738.10%.

(Get Rating)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.