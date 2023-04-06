Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $453.73

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 453.73 ($5.63) and traded as low as GBX 438.80 ($5.45). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 443.40 ($5.51), with a volume of 146,036 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
Workspace Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of £859.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 487.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 453.61.
Workspace Group Cuts Dividend
About Workspace Group
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.
