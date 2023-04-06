Wrapped BNB Market Cap Hits $1.10 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $312.65 or 0.01116173 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $118.67 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,506,090 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

