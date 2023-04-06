Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Down 3.5%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.30. 157,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 795,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $615.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,207.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,207.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Group Next LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xometry by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xometry by 832.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,210,000 after acquiring an additional 993,650 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth $32,504,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Xometry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.