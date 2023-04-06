Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $102,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CL opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

