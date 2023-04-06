Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreases Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 558,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in News were worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 415.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of News by 128.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of News by 40.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of News by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $22.46.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

News Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

