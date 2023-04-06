Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $223.93 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,504 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 2.2% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $223,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $470.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

