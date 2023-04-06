Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $265,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

