Yacktman Asset Management LP Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,345,736 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 167,037 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 3.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.04% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $305,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,199 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.58 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

