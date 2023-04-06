Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.78

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $2.80. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 7,880 shares changing hands.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 154.59% and a negative net margin of 3,014.67%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Yield10 Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 258,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc is an agricultural bioscience company, which engages in the development of oilseed Camelina sativa as a platform crop for large scale production of low carbon sustainable seed products. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams, and Oliver P. Peoples in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.