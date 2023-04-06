Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.78

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $2.80. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 7,880 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $15.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.
Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 154.59% and a negative net margin of 3,014.67%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc is an agricultural bioscience company, which engages in the development of oilseed Camelina sativa as a platform crop for large scale production of low carbon sustainable seed products. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams, and Oliver P. Peoples in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
