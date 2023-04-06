YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 118 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
McDonald’s Price Performance
NYSE:MCD opened at $282.02 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $284.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.75. The company has a market capitalization of $206.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McDonald’s Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.
About McDonald’s
McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.
Recommended Stories
