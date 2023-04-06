YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $117.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.06%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

