YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $217.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.83.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

