YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $183.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

