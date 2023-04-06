YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $309,000 Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,023. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NBIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.