YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,396,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after buying an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.86%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.