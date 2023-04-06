YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,324 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

FOXF opened at $107.05 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

