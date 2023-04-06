YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 247 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Globant by 1,068.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Globant by 1,729.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Globant by 60.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.11.

Globant stock opened at $148.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.42. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $144.71 and a fifty-two week high of $255.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.78.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.67 million. Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

