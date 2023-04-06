YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,766 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE:BBVA opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.3333 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBVA. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

