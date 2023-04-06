YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 632 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 66.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,312.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,312.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,025 shares of company stock worth $5,014,221. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Price Performance

BlackLine stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.