YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,460,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,654,000 after purchasing an additional 551,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

