Zacks Research Weighs in on NETGEAR, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NETGEAR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for NETGEAR’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NETGEAR’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

NETGEAR stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $539.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in NETGEAR by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $35,742.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

