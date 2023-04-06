ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $585,209.90 and $35.40 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00134510 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00054943 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00037373 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001171 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.