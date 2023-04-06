Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Trading 2.4% Higher

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.32 and last traded at $29.32. 514,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,745,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.06. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

