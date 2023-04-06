Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $410.00

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.09) and last traded at GBX 396 ($4.92), with a volume of 4725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($4.97).

Zotefoams Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 366.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 328.56. The company has a market capitalization of £193.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,955.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is presently 3,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Zotefoams

About Zotefoams

In other Zotefoams news, insider Lynn Drummond acquired 6,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £22,373.43 ($27,786.18). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,721 shares of company stock worth $2,267,576. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

