Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $428-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.24 million.

Zuora Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. Zuora has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Insider Activity at Zuora

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $48,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,076.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $48,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,076.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $148,991.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,540.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,140 shares of company stock valued at $854,567. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Zuora by 164.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth $158,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Stories

