11,277 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $160.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

